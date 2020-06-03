Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Wednesday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 2:00 pm
COVID-19 measures will be in place until we have treatment or vaccine: Hinshaw
WATCH ABOVE: (June 1) Alberta’s top doctor discusses how long social distancing measures will be in place and the future of contact sports in the province.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give an update Wednesday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this post.

READ MORE: No yelling, wear a mask: How George Floyd protests can be safe amid COVID-19

The in-person updates have been cut down to every other day. On Monday, in her last update, Hinshaw announced an uptick in cases in the Edmonton zone due to family gatherings.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had not reported any additional deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday.

The province also announced this week that drop-in testing centres have now opened in Calgary and Edmonton for anyone who wishes to be tested, with or without symptoms.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces drop-in COVID-19 testing in Edmonton, Calgary as 13 more cases confirmed Tuesday

In Edmonton, residents can go to the Edmonton South Assessment Centre, located at 7319 29 Avenue, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Calgary, drop-in tests will be performed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at 1820 Richmond Road S.W.

