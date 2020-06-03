Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give an update Wednesday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this post.

The in-person updates have been cut down to every other day. On Monday, in her last update, Hinshaw announced an uptick in cases in the Edmonton zone due to family gatherings.

As of Tuesday, Alberta had not reported any additional deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday.

The province also announced this week that drop-in testing centres have now opened in Calgary and Edmonton for anyone who wishes to be tested, with or without symptoms.

In Edmonton, residents can go to the Edmonton South Assessment Centre, located at 7319 29 Avenue, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Calgary, drop-in tests will be performed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at 1820 Richmond Road S.W.