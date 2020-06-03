Menu

Crime

Murder trial for man accused in Toronto’s van attack set for November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2020 10:51 am
Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack
WATCH ABOVE (March 5, 2020): The man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down Yonge street admits to planning and carrying the attack. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – The trial for the man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk has been set for this fall.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of second-degree murder.

Justice John McMahon set Nov. 9 for the four-week trial to begin in front of a judge without a jury.

READ MORE: Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out Toronto van attack

Minassian’s trial was to begin on April 6 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minassian told police just hours after the attack that he wanted revenge against society for years of sexual rejection by women.

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

In early March, Minassian admitted to court to planning and carrying out the attack.

