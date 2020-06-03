Campbellton Regional Hospital to partially reopen its emergency department

Send this page to someone via email

Vitalité Health Network announced Wednesday the gradual reopening of certain services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The hospital closed to the public in late May after the health network confirmed that the doctor at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak in northern New Brunswick worked at the hospital.

Gilles Lanteigne, CEO of Vitalité Health Network, also confirmed on May 29 that the doctor has been suspended indefinitely by the hospital where he worked.

As a first step, Vitalité said the facility’s emergency department will reopen its doors on Friday, June 5, but from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. only.

“We have sufficient nursing staff and physicians to partially reopen the Emergency Department as of Friday morning,” Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of the Network, said in a statement.

“I want to reassure the public that all control measures are in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff in the Emergency Department and throughout the facility.”

In the meantime, people experiencing mild symptoms are being urged to contact their family doctor, nurse practitioner or Tele-Care 811, whenever possible, before going to the emergency department.

As for ambulatory care services and non-urgent (elective) surgeries, Vitalité said they’ll remain suspended for now.

“The situation will be reassessed early next week,” the health network said.