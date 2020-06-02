Edmonton police ask for help finding 14-year-old girl whose disappearance is ‘out of character’

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday night as they try to locate a 14-year-old girl whose “disappearance is considered to be out of character.”

In a news release, police said Celeste Lacendre Napope was last seen by a friend in the area of 146 Avenue and 117 Street on Sunday, May 24. She was reportedly planning to meet some friends and was riding a grey and blue bike when she was last spotted.

“It is unusual for her to be away from home for this long,” police said, adding that foul play is not suspected.

Napope is five-foot-three and 128 pounds. She has long, straight, light-brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing blue-jean shorts, a black, silver and grey top and black and white Nike runners.

Police said Napope is known to wear one earring and was recently wearing black nail polish on her fingernails.

Anyone with information regarding Napope’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service complaint line at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online.