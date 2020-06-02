Dramatic collision sees vehicle crash into Winnipeg law office, witnesses say

Send this page to someone via email

A law office is significantly damaged and traffic on Henderson Highway is slowed down after a big crash near McLeod Avenue.

First responders were called to the area just before 9:30 for reports of what they call an “expanded traffic collision”.

Witnesses report a car went through the intersection at McLeod and Henderson, rear-ended another car and then crashed into the Loewen and Martens law office.

Around 10 separate units were at the scene.

There’s no word from the Winnipeg Police Service or the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on any injuries at this time.

More to come…

