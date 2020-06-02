Menu

Dramatic collision sees vehicle crash into Winnipeg law office, witnesses say

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 11:42 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 11:45 pm
The scene of what first responders are calling an "expanded traffic collision" near Henderson Highway and McLeod Avenue on Tuesday.
The scene of what first responders are calling an "expanded traffic collision" near Henderson Highway and McLeod Avenue on Tuesday. Bob Graham / Supplied

A law office is significantly damaged and traffic on Henderson Highway is slowed down after a big crash near McLeod Avenue.

First responders were called to the area just before 9:30 for reports of what they call an “expanded traffic collision”.

READ MORE: Passing train likely sparked wildland fire: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Witnesses report a car went through the intersection at McLeod and Henderson, rear-ended another car and then crashed into the Loewen and Martens law office.

Around 10 separate units were at the scene.

There’s no word from the Winnipeg Police Service or the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on any injuries at this time.

More to come…

