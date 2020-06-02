Coronavirus: Winfield Easter Seals summer camp moves fun online

Send this page to someone via email

The pool at the Winfield Easter Seals Camp won’t be filled with excited campers and the trampolines will remain still this summer as the fun is moved online.

Virtual camp begins in July after a major redesign due to COVID-19. Campers will be able to log in to continue beloved traditions such as campfire sing-a-longs, participating in the talent show and more.

For the past 52 years, campers with diverse abilities have come to the camp to get an adrenaline rush from the big swing along with many other activities the camp offers, and they can meet new friends and have an experience like no other.

“There’s something magical about what we do here,” said James Gagnon, director of camp and facilities at Easter Seals.

“You bring all these campers together who are so incredible. It feels suddenly like you’ve created this little world where anything can happen, nobody says no. It’s a place where we can make it work and we can make it happen.”

Last year the camp hosted 250 campers and this year they are expecting 160 virtual campers.

“I’m really hoping that it feels like camp as much as we can. We are going to send out boxes ahead of time with activities and things that they are going to follow along with and make it feel campy [sic],” said Gagnon.

In the kit, campers will receive camp T-shirts, a hat, sunglasses, KN95 masks, a book for a virtual book club, smores, craft materials and more.

Campers will be sorted into cabin groups with camp counsellors and will be able to take part in some new activities such as taking a virtual tour of the Vancouver Aquarium and virtually visiting a farm.

“This program is something we may try to carry on in the future for campers who couldn’t come to camp physically later on because it is really a neat program that the more we develop the more we see the potential in,” said Gagnon.

To register to be a virtual camper visit www.eastersealsbcy.ca