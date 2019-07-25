Camp Winfield offers campers chance of a lifetime

Campers move in for one week at a time at Camp Winfield, where they make friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“It’s like you don’t have Autism sometimes, and everyone is so welcoming and you get to be a kid. Being 18, it’s hard to find that community,” said camper Isabella Brouse.

“The counsellors become part of your family and you live together, eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s singing at mealtimes and everyone cries at the end of the week.”

Camp Winfield hosts campers with a variety of mental, emotional and physical special needs, and gives them the experience of a lifetime.

Camper Ethan Audette’s favourite activities are always done with friends at his sides.

“Swimming, big rope swing, rock climbing, pool, waterslide, hanging out with friends,” Audette said of his favourite activities.

But camp isn’t just fun for the campers.

“It’s just incredible nothing can compare to it,” said Ryley Erickson, head co-ordinator of Camp Winfield. “The camp is great for the campers, but also fantastic for the people that work here.

“The amount of emotional fulfillment that we get out of hanging out with these incredible campers and just watching them flourish in the environment.

“They are so joyful to be somewhere they can be themselves without society holding them down.”

Michelle Webber’s sister was a camper years ago at another Easter Seals summer camp, and it inspired her to become involved in the society.

“My sister was a camper with the Easter Seals and saw what it did for a family, and the respite for my mom, who was a single mother,” said Webber.

“My sister, she was a shy lady, and we dropped her off and she was ready to go, but she was preparing herself for that week.

“And [when] we picked her up, she was a different little girl; she was confident and independent.”

For information about Camp Winfield and how to register, click here.