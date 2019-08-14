Pirate Pak Day 2019 to raise funds for Zajac Ranch for Children

Everyone has a chance to feel like a kid again at Pirate Pak Day.

At all White Spot restaurants on Aug. 14, meals will come in their signature pirate boats to raise funds for Zajac Ranch for Children.

A summer camp in Mission, B.C. on Stave Lake, Zajac Ranch gives people of all abilities — from the age of seven to 40 — memories that will last a lifetime.

“This is our ninth season its been a great partnership we have had with the Zajac Ranch and we get to send kids with chronic illnesses and diseases to summer camp,” said Brad Kary, general manager of White Spot in Kelowna.

Two dollars from every Pirate Pak sold will be donated to the ranch.

Last year, $116,000 was raised, and Kary said he’s looking forward to raising funds once again for the camp this year.

“We can’t do it by ourselves, we need to involve our community at large and that’s why we appreciate all our guests coming in and spending the time with us,” said Kary.

Zajac Ranch for Children gives its campers an opportunity to participate in activities they would otherwise not have had the chance to participate in, such as horseback riding, swimming, canoeing and kayaking.

Kary estimates that his location on Harvey Avenue will raise in between $2,000 and $3,000 and that the company could raise upwards of $55,000 by the end of the day.

