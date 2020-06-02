Menu

Crime

Dartmouth gas station held up by man with knife: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 5:56 pm
A gas station in Dartmouth was held up by a man with a knife Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the robbery at the Petro Canada on Victoria Road just after 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges after argument in apartment hallway turns violent in Dartmouth

Police say a man entered the store and threatened a female staff member with a knife and demanded money.

He left the gas station with cash in hand, police said. The clerk wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” white man in his mid-40s with a medium build and grey facial hair.

He was wearing a teal-coloured windbreaker, a camouflage ball cap with a dark rim, black track pants and white sneakers at the time of the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man threatened to kill Dartmouth gas station employee during robbery: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

