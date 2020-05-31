Menu

Crime

2 men facing charges after argument in apartment hallway turns violent in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 4:26 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Two men are facing assault charges after an argument in a Dartmouth apartment hallway allegedly turned violent Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the apartment building in the first block of Primrose Street just before 10:15 p.m.

Police say officers arrived to find two men and a woman in a fight, with both men using a weapon.

One of the men used a large flashlight, while the other used a hatchet, police say.

“Officers confirmed all three adults are known to each and a heated argument began in the hallway, which quickly turned violent,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

All three received minor injuries and were treated by Emergency Health Services paramedics.

Police say they executed a search warrant for an apartment in the building Sunday afternoon.

Both men were arrested and released. One faces a single count of assault with a weapon, while the man with the hatchet is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as a charge of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

