2 men facing charges after argument in apartment hallway turns violent in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing assault charges after an argument in a Dartmouth apartment hallway allegedly turned violent Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the apartment building in the first block of Primrose Street just before 10:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Man threatened to kill Dartmouth gas station employee during robbery: police

Police say officers arrived to find two men and a woman in a fight, with both men using a weapon.

One of the men used a large flashlight, while the other used a hatchet, police say.

“Officers confirmed all three adults are known to each and a heated argument began in the hallway, which quickly turned violent,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

All three received minor injuries and were treated by Emergency Health Services paramedics.

Police say they executed a search warrant for an apartment in the building Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another seriously injured after crash in Lunenburg County

Both men were arrested and released. One faces a single count of assault with a weapon, while the man with the hatchet is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as a charge of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.