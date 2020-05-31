2 men facing charges after argument in apartment hallway turns violent in Dartmouth

Two men are facing assault charges after an argument in a Dartmouth apartment hallway allegedly turned violent Saturday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the apartment building in the first block of Primrose Street just before 10:15 p.m.
Police say officers arrived to find two men and a woman in a fight, with both men using a weapon.
One of the men used a large flashlight, while the other used a hatchet, police say.
“Officers confirmed all three adults are known to each and a heated argument began in the hallway, which quickly turned violent,” police said in a news release Sunday.
All three received minor injuries and were treated by Emergency Health Services paramedics.
Police say they executed a search warrant for an apartment in the building Sunday afternoon.
Both men were arrested and released. One faces a single count of assault with a weapon, while the man with the hatchet is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as a charge of assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
