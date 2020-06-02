B.C.’s education minister gives update on part-time return to school under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Education Minister Rob Fleming provided an update on Tuesday on B.C.’s part-time return to in-class learning under the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 60,000 kids went back to the classroom on Monday, Fleming said, or about a third of all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 in the province.

About 90 per cent of teachers have returned as well, he said, doing a combination of in-person and virtual instruction.

And until a vaccine against COVID-19 has been introduced, Fleming said that hybrid teaching model will continue in September, rather than a full return to classrooms.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>On additional learning opportunities around black community in BC, Fleming says students returning are very interested in speaking about current events. Fleming has written to the BC Black History Awareness Society about ‘making this a teachable moment’ <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#bcpoli</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19bc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#covid19bc</a></p>— Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) <a href=”https://twitter.com/richardzussman/status/1267904627799814144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 2, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

