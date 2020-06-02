Police identify body found in Bathurst Basin waters

Send this page to someone via email

Monday afternoon Bathurst police received a call about a body found in the Bathurst Basin waters.

The local fire department arrived on-scene to recover the body.

The body was identified to be 31-year-old Michael Francisco from Tracadie.

According to police, he has been missing since May 23.

Bathurst sergeant Roger Melanson says police were investigating the missing persons report before his body was uncovered.

Melanson could not confirm if Francisco’s body had signs of injury, saying once it’s in water, it’s exposed to elements that make it difficult to determine.

He says an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to rule out foul play as cause of death.

More information will be released after the autopsy is completed.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, the Canadian Mental Health Association of N.B. can be reached by phone at (506) 455-5231.