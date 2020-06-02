Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police identify body found in Bathurst Basin waters

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 3:04 pm
Bathurst police and fire department recovered the body of a 31-year-old man found in Bathurst Basin waters, N.B.
Bathurst police and fire department recovered the body of a 31-year-old man found in Bathurst Basin waters, N.B. Bathurst Police Force /Facebook

Monday afternoon Bathurst police received a call about a body found in the Bathurst Basin waters.

The local fire department arrived on-scene to recover the body.

The body was identified to be 31-year-old Michael Francisco from Tracadie.

According to police, he has been missing since May 23.

READ MORE: Missing 19-year-old found dead in New Brunswick: RCMP

Bathurst sergeant Roger Melanson says police were investigating the missing persons report before his body was uncovered.

Melanson could not confirm if Francisco’s body had signs of injury, saying once it’s in water, it’s exposed to elements that make it difficult to determine.

Story continues below advertisement

He says an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to rule out foul play as cause of death.

More information will be released after the autopsy is completed.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, the Canadian Mental Health Association of N.B. can be reached by phone at (506) 455-5231.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing PersonsAutopsyTracadieBathurst New BrunswickBathurst N.B.missing person found deadBathurst BasinNew Brunswick missing person
Flyers
More weekly flyers