Canada

Missing 19-year-old found dead in New Brunswick: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 6:07 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A 19-year-old man that was reported missing on Wednesday has been found dead, New Brunswick RCMP say.

The Mounties say that at approximately 11 a.m., officers, along with local volunteers, the Hillsborough Fire Department and friends and family, were searching an area of White Rock trail in Hillsborough, N.B., when they located the body.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate threat at Universite de Moncton campus

The body has been positively identified as Joshua Daigle of Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP say they don’t believe criminality is involved in the death.

