Man arrested for assault, inciting hatred in response to Moncton BLM protest

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick police say a 47-year-old man is facing assault and inciting hatred charges after he allegedly yelled racist slurs and threw objects from an apartment building in Moncton as a Black Lives Matter march passed on the street below Monday.

Codiac RCMP said officers were called about a resident who, along the route of the peaceful protest, began shouting and throwing objects from a balcony.

READ MORE: Large crowd gathers in Moncton to protest racial injustice

A video circulating on social media appears to capture the incident. In the video, a man can be heard screaming about George Floyd, the Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minn., after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The man is also heard yelling profanities and racist slurs.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest in Moncton saw a crowd of about 500 people come together against police brutality and racial injustice.

3:12 Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil Struggle for equality: Seeking understanding amid protests and turmoil

It began in the city’s Victoria Park before moving down Weldon Street towards Moncton City Hall.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the intersection of Weldon and Gordon Streets.

The man, a resident of Moncton, is set to appear in court on a later date.

Police said the man has yet to be formally charged in court, so they are not releasing his name.