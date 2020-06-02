Suspect arrested in Skownan First Nation homicide

Police are releasing few details about a homicide in Skownan First Nation that led to an arrest Monday.
Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the report of an injured man at a home in the community, roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11 a.m. Monday.
A 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but RCMP didn’t release any further information about the arrest or the homicide in a statement sent to media Tuesday morning.
Local RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s major crimes unit and forensic identification services.
