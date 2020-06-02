Suspect arrested in Skownan First Nation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are releasing few details about a homicide in Skownan First Nation that led to an arrest Monday.

Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the report of an injured man at a home in the community, roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11 a.m. Monday.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, according to police.

On June 1 at 11:05 am, Winnipegosis #rcmpmb responded to a report of an injured male, at a residence on Skownan First Nation. A 31yo male was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. RCMP have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 2, 2020

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but RCMP didn’t release any further information about the arrest or the homicide in a statement sent to media Tuesday morning.

Local RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s major crimes unit and forensic identification services.

