Crime

Suspect arrested in Skownan First Nation homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 1:56 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 2:02 pm
RCMP have a suspect in custody following a homicide on Skownan First Nation Monday.
Police are releasing few details about a homicide in Skownan First Nation that led to an arrest Monday.

Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the report of an injured man at a home in the community, roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP bust B.C. semi driver with load of black market cannabis

A 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but RCMP didn’t release any further information about the arrest or the homicide in a statement sent to media Tuesday morning.

Local RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s major crimes unit and forensic identification services.

