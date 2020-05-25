Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP bust B.C. semi driver with load of black market cannabis

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 6:30 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 6:31 pm
A 41-year-old BC man is facing charges after police say more than a thousand pounds of illegal pot was found in a semi truck in Manitoba Saturday.
A 41-year-old BC man is facing charges after police say more than a thousand pounds of illegal pot was found in a semi truck in Manitoba Saturday. RCMP/Handout

A semi driver from British Columbia is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP say more than a thousand pounds of illegal pot was found during a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada over the weekend.

Officers from the RCMP’s traffic service division pulled the truck over for an inspection in the RM of Reynolds, east of Winnipeg, Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police bust illegal business delivering cannabis in food courier bags

Police say inconsistencies in the driver’s paperwork led officers to inspect the truck’s load, where roughly 1,250 lbs. of unstamped, dried pot and hash was found, according to an RCMP release Monday.

The 41-year-old male driver from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and is facing multiple charges under the Cannabis Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act.

RCMP say their investigation continues.

winnipeg Manitoba British Columbia Winnipeg crime Manitoba RCMP Surrey BC RM of Reynolds Black Market Pot Manitoba Pot Bust
