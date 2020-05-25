Manitoba RCMP bust B.C. semi driver with load of black market cannabis

Send this page to someone via email

A semi driver from British Columbia is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP say more than a thousand pounds of illegal pot was found during a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada over the weekend.

Officers from the RCMP’s traffic service division pulled the truck over for an inspection in the RM of Reynolds, east of Winnipeg, Saturday morning.

Police say inconsistencies in the driver’s paperwork led officers to inspect the truck’s load, where roughly 1,250 lbs. of unstamped, dried pot and hash was found, according to an RCMP release Monday.

On May 23, 2020, #rcmpmb stopped a commercial motor vehicle on #MBHwy1. Inconsistencies in the driver's paperwork led officers to discover approx 1250lbs of unstamped dried cannabis & hash. 41yo male driver, from Surrey, BC, was arrested & facing multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/4MfgUwVXI3 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 25, 2020

The 41-year-old male driver from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and is facing multiple charges under the Cannabis Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act.

RCMP say their investigation continues.

