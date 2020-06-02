Coronavirus: Pandemic has been a ‘struggle’ for people with disabilities, advocate says

Send this page to someone via email

An advocate for increased accessibility in Hamilton admits that it has “been a struggle” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohawk College student services representative Anthony Frisina, who uses a wheelchair, says the reduction of transit services in Hamilton has also caused some difficulty for people who need to get from point A to B.

Frisina says other services people with disabilities rely on have been reduced, causing some people to feel isolated, which has affected their mental health.

Despite the challenges, Frisina says the City of Hamilton has been moving in the right direction in the last number of years in terms of addressing the challenges people with disabilities endure.

His comments come during National AccessAbility Week, which highlights the barriers people with disabilities face on a day-to-day basis and celebrates the contributions they have made.

Frisina says the week is not just about calling for more ramps or hand railings, although he says that would help.

“We need to keep the conversation going, not let it fall by the wayside, so that the eventual outcome that accessibility and inclusion becomes second nature rather than something we think of as an afterthought,” said Frisina.

Frisina says he will be promoting the new dynamic symbol of access throughout the community this week, as well as the message of accessibility, awareness and inclusion.