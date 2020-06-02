St. Thomas woman charged in fatal crash that killed Courtright motorcyclist

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal head-on collision last month.

According to investigators, an SUV travelling southbound on Sunset Drive crossed the centre line into the path of a group of motorcycles near the intersection of Wilson Avenue at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

One motorcycle was struck and its driver, 60-year-old Darcy Krauza of Courtright, Ont., was transported to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police announced Tuesday, June 2 that Elizabeth Sweezie, 59, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and operation while impaired causing death.

