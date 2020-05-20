St. Thomas police seek witnesses to fatal crash involving SUV and motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash over the weekend to contact investigators.

According to investigators, an SUV travelling southbound on Sunset Drive crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and collided with a motorcycle at roughly 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the motorcycle, 60-year-old Darcy Krauza of Courtright, Ont., was transported to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have said the SUV driver, a 59-year-old St. Thomas woman, was also taken to hospital with injuries, though her condition was not provided.

On Wednesday, police said officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, “especially those who may have witnessed the crash from a nearby gas station.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Helaine Hindley at 519-631-1224 ext# 4311 or email hhindley@stps.on.ca.