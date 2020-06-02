‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce cause of death revealed

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly three weeks after his unexpected and sudden passing, Gregory Tyree Boyce‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office found that an accidental drug overdose killed the American actor, as well as his 27-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, according to the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Boyce and Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13 after their bodies were found in the bedroom of their shared Las Vegas, Nev., home.

Coroner John Fudenberg told THR that Boyce, who was 30, and Adepoju had ingested not only cocaine but fentanyl, too — an opioid linked to tens of thousands of illegal-use overdose deaths in North America annually, according to the CDC.

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, left, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. The couple was pronounced dead on May 13, 2020, after being found in their shared Las Vegas home. @mr_alwaysgrindn (Gregory Tyree Boyce)/Instagram

Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first, self-titled Twilight film.

Story continues below advertisement

In the 2008 teen drama, Boyce’s character notably almost crashes his car into main character Bella Swan (portrayed by Kristen Stewart), before Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), the not-so-secret vampire, stops the vehicle with his bare hands.

Upon locating the bodies, local authorities reportedly also found a white powder on a dresser in the couple’s bedroom, according to THR. They said there was no sign of foul play.

Fentanyl is typically sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect, as reported by the CDC.

The organization noted that it is popularly mixed with either heroin, cocaine or both — with or without the user’s knowledge — to ultimately enhance its “euphoric” effects.

1:55 Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid

Between January 2016 and September 2019, more than 14,700 opioid-related deaths were reported in Canada, according to the government of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 2,900 of those incidents took place in 2019, with 94 per cent of them reportedly being accidental.

Though those numbers have continued to increase in other regions ⁠— Ontario, notably ⁠— Western Canada remains the most impacted area of the country, the report adds.

Boyce was born on Dec. 5, 1989, in California. He is survived by his mother Lisa Wayne, brother Chris Wayne and 10-year-old daughter, Alaya Boyce.

Adepoju is survived by her father, two brothers, a sister and baby son, Egypt, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched in her name last month.

Are you or someone you know struggling with addiction? Here is a list of resources you can use to get help. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement