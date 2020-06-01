1st key date reached in Saskatoon’s 2020 municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The first key date in Saskatoon’s municipal election has arrived.

June 1 is the start of the campaign expense period and candidates can begin to spend money on their campaign.

Those running for mayor can spend up to $229,397.92 on their campaign, while those running for a council seat can spend up to $22,949.79.

Candidates running for public or separate school board trustee cannot spend more than $10,000.

Voters will elect a mayor and 10 city councillors, one for each ward, along with one public school board trustee for each ward. Seven at-large trustees are elected from across the city to sit on the separate school board.

The city’s election office released its candidate information guide, which can be found on the city’s website.

The election office, located at 226 Cardinal Cres., opens on July 2, but officials said they are able to take questions now by email at elections@saskatoon.ca or at 306-657-8683 (VOTE).

Other key dates

Nominations open up on Sept. 22 and close on Oct. 7.

Elections signs and posters can be placed starting on Sept. 25.

Any candidate wishing to withdraw has until Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. to do so.

Advancing polling starts on Oct. 30 and runs until Nov. 5.

Municipal election day is Nov. 9.

Officials said plans are underway to ensure public safety measures are in place for the election and that they will respond to any directives issued by the province.