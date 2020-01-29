Saskatoon man first to announce he’s running in the next municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Jason Friesen has been thinking of running for mayor for a while. He doesn’t have past political experience but said he’s ready to take on the challenge.

Friesen grew up in Martensville and has lived in Saskatoon for about 10 years, working as a courier.

If elected, he said he would help initiate growth in the tourism sector by bringing back Penguin Village water park. Other big items on his platform include getting rid of the city’s bike lanes and bringing back smoking to the SaskTel Centre.

The 39-year-old considers himself an underdog going into the election but is confident in his platform.

“I’m passionate about Saskatoon. My intentions are good. I do not pander and I’m pretty firm on my stance with everything. I’m not going to sway my ideas just because someone or a group doesn’t like it,” Friesen told Global News.

Friesen knows some of his ideas might be disputed and he’s OK with that.

“This day and age, I think controversy is a little OK,” Friesen said.

The municipal election will be held on November 9, 2020, to elect a mayor and 10 councillors for each of the city’s wards.

Current mayor Charlie Clark hasn’t announced if he will seek reelection.