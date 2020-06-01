Evacuation alerts issued in Fraser Valley due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) has issued an evacuation alert for lands not protected by dikes along the Harrison River due to flooding in the region.

The FVRD says this alert includes 20 properties in Tapadera Estates at 14600 Morris Valley Road, nine properties at Beach Camp Road, and all units at Harrison Bay Resort and RV Park located at 44562 Lougheed Highway.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for lands not protected by dikes surrounding Nicomen Island and North Nicomen and Taylor Road.

This affects 18 properties.

Alert notices will be hand delivered door-to-door Monday. Residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Anyone needing assistance can call the EOC public inquiry line at 604-798-5369.

Flood warnings have also been issued in southeastern B.C. after last weekend’s severe thunder and rain.

As a result, the flood watch in the Boundary region, which includes the Kettle, West Kettle, and Granby rivers in Grand Forks, was upgraded to a flood warning on Monday. Such a warning is issued when the river has or will exceed its banks.