Flood warnings, state of emergency issued in B.C.’s Boundary and Similkameen regions

Send this page to someone via email

Flood warnings have been issued in southeastern B.C. after last weekend’s severe thunder and rain.

According to the River Forecast Centre, a range of 10-50 mm of rain has drenched the region since Saturday.

As a result, the flood watch in the Boundary region, which includes the Kettle, West Kettle, and Granby rivers in Grand Forks, was upgraded to a flood warning on Monday. Such a warning is issued when the river has or will exceed its banks.

A warning has also been issued for the West Kootenay, including the Slocan and Salmo rivers and tributaries.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued evacuation orders for 18 properties in the Johnson Flats, Manly Meadows and Granby Road areas in rural Grand Forks due to an “immediate threat from rising floodwaters.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for 13 Grand Forks area properties due to rising floodwaters

Meanwhile, the Regional District of the Central Kootenay rescinded evacuation orders for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek and Salmo, outside of Nelson, after river levels began to drop after the weekend storm.

The East Kootenay area including the Moyie River and its tributaries is under a flood watch, which means levels are rising and could approach or breach banks.

2:02 Flood watch: water levels rising in B.C. Interior and Kooteney Boundary Flood watch: water levels rising in B.C. Interior and Kooteney Boundary

In the Similkameen valley, a state of local emergency has been declared in the tiny community of Cawston.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, residents are likely to be impacted by flood waters and there is a potential of threat to life and safety and property damage.

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation order has been issued for one property on Chopaka Road at this time.

Evacuation alerts are in effect for the following properties:

1049 Chopaka Road

1050 Chopaka Road

1101 Chopaka Road

The River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the Similkaneen River and its tributaries, including the Ashnola River.

1:37 Flood Watch in effect for Okanagan Flood Watch in effect for Okanagan

The local state of emergency will remain in effect until midnight on June 6, unless rescinded before then.

High streamflow advisories are also in effect for the Okanagan, including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield, Penticton, Osoyoos and Kelowna.

There is also a high streamflow advisory for the Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

Story continues below advertisement