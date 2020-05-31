Menu

Evacuation order issued for 13 Grand Forks area properties due to rising floodwaters

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 7:54 pm
Aerial photo of high water in the Grand Forks area taken on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
Aerial photo of high water in the Grand Forks area taken on Sunday, May 31, 2020. . Steve Wright / Eclipse Helicopters

Residents of 13 properties in the Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows areas in rural Grand Forks were told to leave their properties immediately late Sunday afternoon.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued the evacuation order for the properties on Beatrice Street and Manly Meadows Road due to an “immediate threat from rising floodwaters.”

READ MORE: Flood watch: Waterways in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary could breach

The regional district said water is expected to breach the banks of the Kettle River in both areas.

The evacuation order is estimated to impact around 30 residents.

Properties covered by the evacuation order.
Properties covered by the evacuation order. Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

READ MORE: Rain pounds B.C.’s southeast, as Central Kootenay placed on ‘unprecedented’ flood evacuation alert

Story continues below advertisement

After signification precipitation in the region over the weekend, the regional district said the Kettle River system is expected to reach between a five- and 10-year peak by Monday afternoon.

The area has been preparing for flooding and more than 2,000 residents were put on evacuation alert on Friday evening.

FloodingGrand ForksEvacuation OrderBC FloodBC FloodingKettle RiverRDKBregional district of kootenay boundaryJohnson FlatsManly Meadows
