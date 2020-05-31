Evacuation order issued for 13 Grand Forks area properties due to rising floodwaters

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of 13 properties in the Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows areas in rural Grand Forks were told to leave their properties immediately late Sunday afternoon.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued the evacuation order for the properties on Beatrice Street and Manly Meadows Road due to an “immediate threat from rising floodwaters.”

The regional district said water is expected to breach the banks of the Kettle River in both areas.

The evacuation order is estimated to impact around 30 residents.

Properties covered by the evacuation order. Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

After signification precipitation in the region over the weekend, the regional district said the Kettle River system is expected to reach between a five- and 10-year peak by Monday afternoon.

The area has been preparing for flooding and more than 2,000 residents were put on evacuation alert on Friday evening.