Okanagan weather: Risk of rain, flooding heading into June

It was a cloudy start to Thursday, as temperatures dropped into single digits early on before rising, with highs expected in the low 20s in the afternoon.

Throughout the day, mostly cloudy skies will linger along a dry frontal boundary that’s pushing through and will clear out of the area by Thursday night.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to finish the final week of May.

For Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

The last weekend of May kicks off with heat — temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s or low 30s, which will further accelerate the remaining mid- and high-elevation snowmelt.

This all takes place ahead of a low-pressure area that will bring back clouds on Saturday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

There is the risk of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The system could bring in 10 to 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday that will fall in flood-prone areas during the day, raising the risk for more significant flooding into early next week.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is projecting the potential for significant flooding on the Kettle River, Ashnola River and Salmon River if the anticipated rain falls as presently expected late Saturday and into Sunday.

If rain falls as projected on Sunday, extremely high water levels are possible along the Kettle River near Westbridge. Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre

The BC River Forecast Centre is a 100 year flow level of the Ashnola Rivere near Keremeos during the first week of June. Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre

The BC River Forecast Centre is projecting levels similar to the 2018 peak along the Salmon River for the first week of June. Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre

Snow-water content at the headwaters of Mission Creek are the highest they have ever been during the final week of May. Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre

Afternoon highs should scrape into the mid-teens on Sunday afternoon before returning to the low 20s with drier days into the first week of June.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

