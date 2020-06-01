All active COVID-19 cases in N.B. remain linked to doctor that failed to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday despite processing more than 2,000 tests in the previous 24 hours.

There are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As of Monday, 12 cases are considered active. All are in the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5.

Four patients are in hospital with on in an intensive care unit.

All active cases are linked to a male family doctor in Campbellton who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

The active cases include an employee and four residents at the Manior de la Vallee long-term care facility in Atholville.

The province said tests came back negative for the remaining residents of the facility.

More than 2,000 tests were processed Sunday the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

“We are all in this together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

"With almost 300 people self-isolating, everyone, including those who recently tested as negative, needs to watch themselves for symptoms over the next 14-day incubation period."

Additional testing sites were set up in Campbellton on the weekend to accommodate a large number of people looking to be tested.

The province said New Brunswickers tested for COVID-19 at an assessment site were given a registration code which allows them to access their test results, usually within 48 hours, through the MyHealthNB website.

If a test is confirmed as positive, the site provides information on self-isolation and directions on how to prevent further spread of the virus.

The site also indicates if the person’s test is confirmed as negative or inconclusive.