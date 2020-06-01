Toronto mayor says Ottawa’s funding for municipalities a good ‘down payment’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory says federal funding that was announced on Monday for municipalities is not enough, but a good start.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is rushing out $2.2 billion in expected infrastructure funding to cities struggling with coronavirus-related financial concerns.

“It’s a good-faith down payment almost where what they’re saying is they’re going to advance some money that was already in the budget,” Tory said in an interview with Global News.

“But I think the prime minister himself indicated this morning it was not meant to be responsive to the ask we’ve made which is for other money to take account of what we’ve lost through people not riding transit, house deals not being done that cost us land transfer tax.”

Tory previously said Toronto alone is facing a $1.5 billion shortfall this fiscal year and would need to slash services or raise taxes if financial assistance isn’t received.

“I’m optimistic that they’re going to move to do something more because this certainly is not by any means what had been asked for,” Tory said.

“That’s better than not doing anything, but it’s not what we need.”

Tory said Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been advocating on behalf of cities in talks with the federal government, which has helped in national discussions around assistance for municipalities.

— With files from The Canadian Press

