Canada

Military eyeing possibility that bird strike caused deadly Snowbirds crash

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 12:10 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 12:14 pm
CF Snowbirds crash: Homecoming ceremony honours Capt. Jennifer Casey
Capt. Jennifer Casey returned to her final resting in place in Halifax on Sunday. The public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds died tragically in a plane crash in Kamloops, B.C., last week. Graeme Benjamin has more.

The Canadian Forces are looking into whether a bird strike may have caused the deadly crash of a Snowbirds aircraft last month, which killed one military public affairs officer and injured a pilot.

According to a preliminary investigation report released on Monday, military analysis of video footage of the takeoff and subsequent crash shows what investigators believe could be a bird “in very close proximity” to the right engine of the aircraft while it was taking off.



READ MORE: CF Snowbirds team member killed in crash in Kamloops, B.C.

“The investigation is focusing on environmental factors (birdstrike) as well as the performance of the escape system,” the preliminary notice states.

Capt. Jennifer Casey died on May 17 after both she and the pilot ejected from the aircraft moments after takeoff during a cross-country tour designed to lift Canadians’ spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Lt.-Col. Mike French sustained serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More to come. 

 

Coronaviruscoronavirus newsCanadian MilitarySnowbirdssnowbirds crashCapt. Jennifer CaseySnowbirds crash investigationdeadly Snowbirds crashSNowbirds crash birdSnowbirds crash one killedwhat caused SNowbird crash
