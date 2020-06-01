Military eyeing possibility that bird strike caused deadly Snowbirds crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces are looking into whether a bird strike may have caused the deadly crash of a Snowbirds aircraft last month, which killed one military public affairs officer and injured a pilot.

According to a preliminary investigation report released on Monday, military analysis of video footage of the takeoff and subsequent crash shows what investigators believe could be a bird “in very close proximity” to the right engine of the aircraft while it was taking off.

“The investigation is focusing on environmental factors (birdstrike) as well as the performance of the escape system,” the preliminary notice states.

Capt. Jennifer Casey died on May 17 after both she and the pilot ejected from the aircraft moments after takeoff during a cross-country tour designed to lift Canadians’ spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt.-Col. Mike French sustained serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

