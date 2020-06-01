Menu

Crime

London police officer facing assault charge in connection with off-duty incident

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 1, 2020 11:42 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 16-year member of the London Police Service is facing an assault charge in connection with an off-duty incident that is said to have occurred more than a year ago.

READ MORE: London’s top cop reacts to newly public details of assault of woman in police custody

According to police, the 43-year-old officer and the female victim were in a relationship. The officer’s name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the woman.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between November 2018 and February 2019 but was reported to police last Thursday, May 28.

READ MORE: London police constable docked 70 hours’ pay over discreditable conduct, neglect of duty

The officer was charged the same day and released with conditions. He is now on administrative leave and is due in court on Aug. 20.

No additional information has been released and police say that they will not provide further comment “as this matter is before the courts.”

