Coronavirus: Mississauga reopens some park amenities, off-leash zones

The City of Mississauga reopened some park amenities Monday and off-leash zones.

Officials said tennis courts, picnic shelters, park benches, BMX and skate parks, and seasonal washrooms are among those now accessible to the public.

All leash-free zones are now open, excluding Union Park and Community Common.

Select park and community parking lots reopened on Friday.

“As we work to slowly reopen our park amenities, we understand that some of our parks, such as those along our waterfronts, will see an increase in visits and use,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement.

“We encourage residents to continue to stay local, stay apart and to use their common sense. If you arrive at a park and it is busy, please turn around and go home.”

Crombie said there will continue to be enforcement of physical distancing rules.

Signs will be placed highlighting health and physical distancing guidelines, and park ambassadors will look to “educate and inform the public” on the rules.

Playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment and splash pads all remain closed under provincial government orders. Sport fields, basketball and bocce courts are also closed in the city.

The reopening of amenities is part of a wider phased approach Mississauga has approved for reopening recreation amenities. Monday’s reopenings fall under Phase 2, while Phase 1 saw the resumption of operations at municipal golf courses, public marinas and community gardens.

Phase 3 will see the reopening of sport fields and courts within 10 days of approval from the Peel Region Medical Officer of Health.

Meanwhile, all festivals, events, and gatherings in the city have been cancelled up to Sept. 7.

According to Peel Public Health, Mississauga has seen 2,195 cases of COVID-19 and 199 deaths as of noon Sunday. A total of 1,645 cases are considered resolved.

Starting today, we're reopening some park facilities and parking lots as part of our phase 2 #COVID19 recovery plan. Park ambassadors will be in areas to educate the public on #physicaldistancing guidelines & continued closures. https://t.co/GoJM3mrDuI @MississaugaPF pic.twitter.com/pzXEYMhDGh — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) June 1, 2020