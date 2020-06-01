Menu

Canada

Toronto mayor to raise Pride flag in livestreamed ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 8:52 am
Updated June 1, 2020 8:54 am
A rainbow flag is seen at Toronto City Hall in Toronto on Tuesday, May 31, 2016.
A rainbow flag is seen at Toronto City Hall in Toronto on Tuesday, May 31, 2016. Eduardo Lima / The Canadian Press

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to mark the beginning of Pride month today by raising the rainbow and transgender flags at city hall.

The midday ceremony will be livestreamed to encourage physical distancing and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tory announced in March that public events in the city would be cancelled through June 30 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride festivities, including the flagship parade, have been moved online as a result.

The Pride Toronto website says its “virtual Pride” will continue to create space for everyone to “express who they truly are.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
