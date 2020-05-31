No one hurt after blaze involving Riverview garages: Winnipeg firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

There were no injuries, but a trio of garages were damaged after a fire in Winnipeg’s Riverview neighbourhood Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the 300 block of Baltimore Road at 9:26 p.m.

They found a detached garage in the back lane fully engulfed in flames, and the blaze was beginning to extend to a pair of neighbouring garages.

Crews moved quickly and were able to get things under control after about 20 minutes.

No one was in any of the garages at the time of the fire, which is now under investigation.

No damage estimates were immediately made available.

Story continues below advertisement

4:02 Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre