Vacant home in Winnipeg’s North End to be demolished after fire

A North End home is being demolished after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the blaze at the vacant bungalow in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the city says the blaze at the home — which was previously damaged by fire in November 2018 — had spread to two neighbouring homes, one of which was also vacant.

Everyone living in the other neighbouring home were able to get out safely, the city says.

Crews launched an offensive attack and quickly had the fires at the neighbouring homes under control, according to a release from the city later in the afternoon.

The fire at the original home was declared under control shortly before 4 p.m.

The city says heavy machinery is being brought in to demolish the home where the fire originated in order to extinguish hotspots.

Selkirk Avenue will be closed to traffic between Parr Street and McKenzie Street while the work is being done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

