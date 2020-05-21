Eriksdale, Man., building supply store burns to the ground

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Eriskdale, Man., has destroyed the community’s McMunn & Yates building supply store.

Officials from the Rural Municipality of West Interlake told 680 CJOB Thursday morning that the call came in around 4:30 a.m., and was attended by firefighters from Eriksdale, Ashern, Lundar and Moosehorn.

No injuries were reported, but the building, which was located on Eriksdale’s Main Street, is a total loss and what’s left will be torn down, according to Courtney Roehl, the municipality’s CAO.

The blaze has impacted other parts of the community, including causing the temporary closure of the area’s coronavirus testing site, located nearby.

CLOSED TODAY due to a fire down the street. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Interlake-EasternRHA (@IERHA_MB) May 21, 2020

Eriksdale is an unincorporated community near the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba with a population of under 1,000 people.

