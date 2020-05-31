New Brunswick to hold surprise Sunday coronavirus press briefing

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in weeks, New Brunswick will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on a Sunday as the province deals with a sudden spike in cases in Campbellton.

The press briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Global’s website.

There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, all of which are in the Campbellton region.

The community is dealing with an increase in cases after a family doctor who contracted the virus outside New Brunswick didn’t self-isolate upon returning.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, is urging Campbellton residents to get tested, regardless if they have symptoms.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other zones in New Brunswick are expected to stay at the Yellow level.

To date, New Brunswick has seen 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 120 recoveries.

Of the province’s nine active cases, three are in hospital.

