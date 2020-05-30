No new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba ahead of next phase of reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say there have been no new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Saturday morning in Manitoba.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 294.

Right now in the province, there are nine active cases confirmed and 278 people have recovered.

There are also no patients with COVID-19 in hospital or intensive care. The number of people who have died from the virus remains at seven.

As of Friday, an additional 704 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 43,008.

Starting on Monday, the province launches Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Some of the changes taking effect include expanded capacity at childcare centres, allowing limited access to educational facilities, the reopening of community centres, and the resumption of team sports and recreational activities including theatre and dance.

The limited access to educational facilities — where physical distancing can be maintained — will allow for additional tutorial days such as one-on-one learning, assessment and specific programming, according to the province.

Elementary and high schools stopped in-class instruction in March and will not reopen this school year, but they will be allowed as of Monday to offer tutoring or student assessments in small groups. Some extracurricular sports and other activities can also restart.

At universities and colleges, some specific instruction such as labs and arts studios can resume for up to 25 students and staff at a time.

Under the plan restaurants, bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers will be allowed once again to offer indoor service, at 50 per cent capacity. Bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers will also be able to open patio service at 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, swimming pools, fitness clubs, and spas will also be able to reopen as Phase 2 gets underway.