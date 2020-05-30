Residents being advised of potential coronavirus exposure at Halifax store

Send this page to someone via email

NSHA Public Health is advising customers of a building supply store of potential exposure to COVID-19.

They say the risk of contact with the virus happened at Rona on 6055 Almon St., Halifax on May 23, 25 and 28.

“Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts that Public Health is not aware of,” NSHA said in a statement on Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 more death at Northwood, 1 new case of coronavrius

According to NSHA, anyone exposed to the virus on the announced dates at this location may develop symptoms up to 14 days from the last date they were at this location. This would be up to, and including, June 11, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

People are being asked self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

DiarrheaUnusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

If an individual has any COVID-19 symptoms, they are being asked to call 811 for assessment, to self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on what to do next and not to go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so.