Crime

17-year-old boy wanted in connection with shooting of Toronto rap artist

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 10:06 am
Toronto rap artist Houdini identified as man shot to death in Entertainment District
WATCH ABOVE: (May 27) Catherine McDonald has the latest on the murder investigation and how Houdini is being remembered.

Toronto police have received judicial authorization to release a photo of a minor wanted in connection with the shooting of a rap artist in the city’s downtown core Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the area of King West and Peter streets for reports of a shooting.

Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman. A 6-year-old bystander was also nearly hit by bullets.

READ MORE: Dramatic videos show moments leading up to shooting death of Toronto rap artist Houdini

Dimarjio Jenkins, 21, also known as rap artist Houdini, died as a result of the shooting.

On Saturday, police said 17-year-old Eleijah Robinson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a number of offences, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possessing a firearm while prohibited, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Officers said he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Eleijah Robinson, 17, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Handout / Toronto Police
Search for suspects in deadly downtown Toronto shooting
Search for suspects in deadly downtown Toronto shooting
