Increased demand for backyard oasis as Manitobans stay in for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

With the novel coronavirus halting any summer travel plans outside of Manitoba, many residents are looking to spruce up their backyards to create a relaxing space to hang out with the family.

“I’ve been working at home for a while, been spending lots of time in the backyard,” Winnipeg resident Joel Hildebrand said.

“It was a big mess for a while.”

From getting sod put in to pergolas and decks, the more time being spent at home has driven up the demand for backyard maintenance.

Homeowner Ricky Brar noted that getting a hold of contractor to build his backyard oasis was harder than imagined.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trying to get someone to come and get it done was a pretty big challenge,” Brar said.

“It seems like everyone is busy and everybody has the same [thought] as us, trying to get the landscaping done while you’re at home.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman fighting insurance policy preventing her from housing international students

Contractors and businesses in the Winnipeg area confirm the demand.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I would say we’ve quadrupled our business this year,” Emerald Isle Lawn Care & Landscaping owner Gerard Ryan said.

“I had to buy a second vehicle; I’ve hired two extra guys and we’re working Saturdays and Sundays. There’s no rest for the wicked.”

“It’s patio furniture, it’s BBQ’s, above ground pools which are unbelievably selling quickly,” Krevco Lifestyles owner, Don Carson said.

“The phone calls for that is mind boggling because the kids are home.” Tweet This

Manitobans are also looking to stock up on supplies for do-it-yourself projects.

“We can’t keep the soil in the yard, it’s the new toilet paper craze that’s going on right now,” Selkirk Soil and Aggregate owner, Joanne Brown said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our top soil sales are at least triple. I have two full time guys right now working steady making bags. We can’t keep up with it.”

1:29 Options exist for navigating Manitoba gathering limits Options exist for navigating Manitoba gathering limits

Families are looking forward to spending time outside of the house in their new backyards and not worrying about leaving the safety of their homes.

“We got a couple of decks being built, and a pond, and a couple of swings for the kids,” Brar said.

“Trying to making it exciting for them.”