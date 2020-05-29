Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers to be updated Friday

Manitoba health officials will update the province Friday on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 1 p.m.
On Thursday, two new cases were identified, two men in their 20s in Winnipeg. It’s unknown if the cases were travel related or community-based transmission.
The province will ease restrictions on Monday as Manitoba moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan.View link »
