Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers to be updated Friday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 12:10 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 12:12 pm
Manitoba health officials will update the province Friday about the latest coronavirus numbers.
Manitoba health officials will update the province Friday about the latest coronavirus numbers. Getty Images

Manitoba health officials will update the province Friday on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 1 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, two new cases were identified, two men in their 20s in Winnipeg. It’s unknown if the cases were travel related or community-based transmission.

The province will ease restrictions on Monday as Manitoba moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Phase 2 reopening amid COVID-19 will start June 1

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaCOVID-19 updatemanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusdaily covid update manitobahow many cases of coronavirus in Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers