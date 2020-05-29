Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 numbers to be updated Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the province Friday on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 1 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Thursday, two new cases were identified, two men in their 20s in Winnipeg. It’s unknown if the cases were travel related or community-based transmission.

The province will ease restrictions on Monday as Manitoba moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

