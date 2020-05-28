Manitoba reports 2 new cases of coronavirus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the province’s total to 294.

Provincial data indicates both new cases are of men in their 20s from areas covered by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Bulletin sur la COVID-19 numéro 95 https://t.co/SBgXhwNukm pic.twitter.com/TiaXJzaFJm — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 28, 2020

They are the first new cases in Manitoba in five days.

Also today, the Manitoba government announced it is launching a website to help students find summer jobs.

Employers will be able to post jobs on the site, and students will be able to browse listings and apply for ones that interest them.

The government previously announced wage subsidies of $7 an hour for businesses that hire students this summer.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

