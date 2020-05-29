Coronavirus: Evraz Place using quiet time to improve Co-operators Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Co-operators Centre will look very different when visitors return to the facility, whenever that may be.

The Regina Exhibition Association said the lull in foot traffic due to COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity to perform some much-needed upgrades on its facilities.

“In our business, it’s hard to do the cosmetic work,” REAL president Tim Reid said.

“Although we’re not doing what we love, it does give us the opportunity to get to some of the work that we otherwise couldn’t.”

A full crew spent Friday in the Co-operators Centre upgrading the lighting system through the concourse and the arenas.

“It will be brighter than it’s ever been before,” Reid said.

Other improvements include repainted dressing rooms, replaced toilets and sinks, as well as new water options.

It isn’t just the Co-operators, though. Work is happening across Evraz Place, according to Reid, ensuring all facilities are ready to operate in a socially distant world.

That likely won’t happen until phases four or five of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, which don’t have dates yet.

However, Reid said he would like to see some more guidance on how those phases will be implemented, once Saskatchewan hits Phase 3 on June 8.

“Right now, we’re learning from other jurisdictions and taking best practices,” he said. “But we’re also waiting on our own province to release those documents so we can start to prepare.”

The progress Saskatchewan has made in recent weeks toward reopening has been encouraging though, Reid said.

“We were originally considering that nothing was going to happen until the end of December,” he said. “But we may see some larger events in a reduced capacity as we get later into this year.”

