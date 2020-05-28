City of Regina invests nearly $80M into 2020 construction season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s officially construction season in Regina, with multiple projects currently underway.

The city is investing $10.3 million into residential road renewal projects, $15.4 million into street infrastructure renewal projects and $51.5 million into water, wastewater and drainage projects.

“The city’s construction program provides an important boost to the economy, as well as long-term benefits to the community, such as improved drainage and an extended life cycle for our roadways,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “This program supports our community and provides crucial employment during these challenging economic times.”

A lot of the projects are going to begin in early June, while some of the multi-year projects have already started. Those include the Victoria Avenue Infrastructure & Beautification Project and Albert Street South.

Other road improvements include Laval Drive between Dalhousie Way and University Park Drive, Thornton Avenue between Argyle Road and Rae Street along with Wascana Street between McPhail Avenue and Pasqual Street. It’s 22.2 kilometres of road.

The city is also relining about 25 kilometres of wastewater pipe and cleaning and inspecting more than 130 kilometres of wastewater pipe.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city had to postpone nine residential road renewal projects to 2021 including five complete rebuilds at $3.8 million, a water work project at $1.3 million and four rehabilitation projects at $2.6 million.

The city also postponed a number of utility work projects valued at $12 million.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our timelines are shorter than usual this year, therefore, it was critical to implement strategies for increased efficiency and a reduced impact to citizens,” Fougere said.

“To achieve our program goals, city staff work collaboratively with many construction partners and together, we will deliver an innovative and critical program in 2020.”

With a lot of negative feedback surrounding the amount of work done in 2019, causing many traffic disruptions, the city is approaching this construction season differently.

The city is providing incentive or milestone payments for the completions projects while allowing work to be on nights and weekends, on top of regular hours.

Construction companies will be using a number of techniques to help reduce duration and disruptions, the city said.

The city said it is also going to power through construction and maintenance projects in areas such as downtown where the coronavirus pandemic has reduced congestion.

In total, the city said it is spending about $79.5 million this construction season. For more about the projects visit the City of Regina website.

