Regina council allows Sobeys liquor to move into Cathedral neighbourhood

Regina city council has approved Sobeys’ request to build a liquor store in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The proposed liquor store will be built on the mostly vacant lot on the northeast corner of 13th Avenue and Retallack Street.

A nearby property at 2824 13th Avenue will have to be demolished to make way for the new build. That building currently houses the offices for Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck.

“Adding something new is never a bad thing,” said Coun. Jerry Flegel adding the liquor store will help bring consumers into the area.

“This is a good thing; it’s a development. I don’t think it will be an eyesore [like] a vacant lot for 20-something years.”

The land on which the liquor store will be developed on has sat empty since 1990 after an arson gutted the previous building.

Since then, two people have come forward to develop the land, including an interim fast-food outlet says city administration.

On Wednesday, council approved the proposed liquor store 10 to one, with Coun. Andrew Stevens, whose ward is in the area, opposing.

“This has been quite contested for the last few months,” said Stevens. “It’s split. I would say it’s really drawn down the line. It divides neighbours and neighbourhoods around this community on whether or not this should go forward.”

One topic of concern for residents has been the social harms this could have on the neighbourhood, while others worried Sobey’s aesthetic wouldn’t fit into the Cathedral.

“A lot of people don’t see the need for a major liquor store on 13th,” said Joanne Havelock, a resident of the area, who spoke out against the liquor store.

Phil Busby, director of development for Sobeys, assured council the liquor store will bring a “complimentary use” to adjacent businesses.

“This will absolutely be a good thing,” Busby said.

“Being part of the local community — both as a business operator and as a corporate neighbour — is one of the pillars of our success and of our business.”

