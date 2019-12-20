City of Regina looking for input on proposed Cathedral liquor store

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is looking for input on plans to build a Sobey’s liquor store in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The proposed liquor store would be built on the mostly vacant lot at the corner of 13th Avenue and Retallack Street. However, a nearby property at 2824 13th Ave. would be demolished to make way for the new build.

That building currently houses Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck’s constituency office. The second floor of the building is an apartment.

The proposed location for a Sobey's liquor store in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

The other four sections of land included in the proposal are currently vacant.

The property is currently zoned as a mixed, low-rise, so commercial and residential properties can be developed in the area.

Comments on the proposed development can be submitted through the city’s website, and are due on Jan. 23, 2020. These comments will be forwarded onto the city’s planning commission, who will draft a recommendation for a future city council meeting.