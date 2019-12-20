Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina looking for input on proposed Cathedral liquor store

By David Baxter Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 2:06 pm
Saskatoon's second Sobey's Liquor store will be located at Preston Crossing and is scheduled to open in the fall.
A proposal is currently before the City of Regina to build a Sobey's liquor store in the Cathedral neighbourhood. File / Global News

The City of Regina is looking for input on plans to build a Sobey’s liquor store in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The proposed liquor store would be built on the mostly vacant lot at the corner of 13th Avenue and Retallack Street. However, a nearby property at 2824 13th Ave. would be demolished to make way for the new build.

READ MORE: Sask. government planning to expand third party liquor warehousing

That building currently houses Regina Lakeview MLA Carla Beck’s constituency office. The second floor of the building is an apartment.

The proposed location for a Sobey’s liquor store in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood.
The proposed location for a Sobey’s liquor store in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood. City of Regina

The other four sections of land included in the proposal are currently vacant.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New retail liquor store allocations in Saskatchewan to be population-based

The property is currently zoned as a mixed, low-rise, so commercial and residential properties can be developed in the area.

Comments on the proposed development can be submitted through the city’s website, and are due on Jan. 23, 2020. These comments will be forwarded onto the city’s planning commission, who will draft a recommendation for a future city council meeting.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaRegina City CouncilSobeyscathedralLiquor Storecathedral neighbourhoodSobeys Liquor StoreRegina Planning Commission
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.