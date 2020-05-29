Edmonton police officer charged with theft, fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with fraud and theft.

Edmonton police said in a media release Friday that the constable is alleged to have stolen several items from two different grocery/retail stores on seven different occasions.

The EPS said some of the items were fraudulently scanned at self checkouts. Police did not say what the items were.

The thefts happened between Jan. 4 and May 22, according to police.

Const. Celia Frattin was charged on Wednesday with four counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of fraud.

Frattin has been relieved from duty with pay, according to the EPS.

The charges were laid after an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch.

