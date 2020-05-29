Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with theft, fraud

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 4:40 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 5:05 pm
Const. Celia Frattin, pictured in January 2015, was charged on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with four counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of fraud.
Const. Celia Frattin, pictured in January 2015, was charged on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with four counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of fraud. Global News

A 16-year member of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with fraud and theft.

Edmonton police said in a media release Friday that the constable is alleged to have stolen several items from two different grocery/retail stores on seven different occasions.

The EPS said some of the items were fraudulently scanned at self checkouts. Police did not say what the items were.

The thefts happened between Jan. 4 and May 22, according to police.

Const. Celia Frattin was charged on Wednesday with four counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of fraud.

Frattin has been relieved from duty with pay, according to the EPS.

The charges were laid after an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSTheftEdmonton crimeFraudgrocery store theftCelia FrattinConst. Celia FrattinEdmonton police officer chargeGrocery store fraudPolice fraud chargesPolice theft charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers