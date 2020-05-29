Alberta hospital cafeteria, janitorial staff called unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

Physicians in Alberta say they have been humbled by the response from the public for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say it’s those behind the scenes who deserve a lot of credit.
Dr. Peter Brindley, a critical care physician at the University of Alberta Hospital, said he thinks cleaning and janitorial staff deserve the spotlight.
“I have immense sympathy for the people making our sandwiches, coffee and especially the cleaners in the hospital. We have the medical background so we understand the disease and they perhaps don’t,” he said.
“If anyone’s a hero, it includes those people.”
Jeffrey Cabaldan has been working in food services at the cafeteria inside the Royal Alexandra Hospital for three years. He said he doesn’t have any concerns working in a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabaldan said he sanitizes counters and pin pads every five minutes and washes his hands every 30 minutes.
Cabaldan also said he is proud to be an essential worker.
“We’re here to serve you. I’m proud to help people,” he said.
Carlo Flores is in environmental services and has been a part of the cleaning staff at the hospital for more than a year. He said his job is to maintain a safe and clean environment for patients and staff.
He said it is an honour to be an essential worker during the pandemic.
“I like to provide a safe environment and ensure that everybody will be safe while in the hospital, while working,” he said.
Flores said it is a privilege to be called a hero by others but is modest about it.
