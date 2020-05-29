Alberta hospital cafeteria, janitorial staff called unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Physicians in Alberta say they have been humbled by the response from the public for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say it’s those behind the scenes who deserve a lot of credit.

Dr. Peter Brindley, a critical care physician at the University of Alberta Hospital, said he thinks cleaning and janitorial staff deserve the spotlight.

“I have immense sympathy for the people making our sandwiches, coffee and especially the cleaners in the hospital. We have the medical background so we understand the disease and they perhaps don’t,” he said.

“If anyone’s a hero, it includes those people.” Tweet This

Jeffrey Cabaldan has been working in food services at the cafeteria inside the Royal Alexandra Hospital for three years. He said he doesn’t have any concerns working in a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Calbaldan has worked at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in food services for three years. Courtesy/AHS

“I know the hospital is a safe place [compared to] if you’re working in a variety store or a supermarket. Here, before you go to work, you do the screening on the main floor,” he said.

“While at work, we [wear] our mask, we have protection in front of the customers so we’re still doing social distancing away from the customer and [we] never touch anything from them, like we’re not accepting any cash.”

Cabaldan said he sanitizes counters and pin pads every five minutes and washes his hands every 30 minutes.

“[My job] has changed a lot but it’s [safer],” he said.

Cabaldan also said he is proud to be an essential worker.

“We’re here to serve you. I’m proud to help people,” he said.

Carlo Flores is in environmental services and has been a part of the cleaning staff at the hospital for more than a year. He said his job is to maintain a safe and clean environment for patients and staff.

“My day-to-day life has changed in the fact that we have to be more cautious. The type of precautions we have to put in place is use different PPE and also follow new protocols that [have been put] in place by AHS,” he said.

“We need to make sure every person who [is] seeking care, we have to make sure that with disinfectant, we clean properly for the next patient that will come and seek assistance,” he said.

He said it is an honour to be an essential worker during the pandemic.

“I like to provide a safe environment and ensure that everybody will be safe while in the hospital, while working,” he said. Tweet This

“It is extra challenging because we have to pay attention to detail and [be] more careful to avoid the spreading of the virus.”

Flores said it is a privilege to be called a hero by others but is modest about it.

“Our commitment is with the public, with Albertans and Canadians in general to maintain their safety and provide them [with] a safer place, safer environment.”