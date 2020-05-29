85% of coronavirus cases resolved for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth straight day, the number of cases of novel coronavirus remained at 170 for Ontario’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Friday.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there have been 147 confirmed cases, of which 122 have been resolved. Twenty-three are considered high-risk contacts, three fewer than reported on Thursday.

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with the since-resolved outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. There have been nine hospitalized cases.

Outbreaks remain in effect at Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls and at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon.

In Northumberland County, an outbreak remains in effect at Empire Crossing Retirement Community in Port Hope. However, all reported 16 cases have been declared resolved.

There was one hospitalized case. Two cases are considered high-risk contacts and there have been no deaths reported in the county.

Data in Haliburton County remained unchanged Friday with all seven cases resolved, with one of them requiring hospital care and no deaths reported.

Of the 170 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, 145 have now been resolved — approximately 85 per cent.

The health unit notes its data is at least 25-hours behind real-time data.