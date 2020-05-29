Wanda Sykes criticizes Scott Baio for defending Roseanne Barr

Send this page to someone via email

Wanda Sykes has responded to Scott Baio after he publicly called the comedian out for supporting Joe Biden.

“Hey @IAmWandaSykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @TheRealRoseanne gets kicked off her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you’re full of sh–, hack liberal?” Baio tweeted at Sykes.

Baio was referring to Biden’s The Breakfast Club interview in which he suggested that voters “ain’t Black” if they have trouble deciding whether to vote for him or current U.S. president Donald Trump.

The former Charles In Charge star compared Biden’s remarks to Roseanne Barr’s comments that got her fired from Roseanne in 2018 for a racist tweet about Valerie Jarret, senior adviser to former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Sykes responded to Baio a few days after he tweeted at her and said, “Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.’”

“Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.’ Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do,” Sykes responded to Baio.

Biden walked back on his comments hours after his interview with The Breakfast Club aired.

“I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted,” he said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

Sykes also defended Biden on May 22 after his comment aired.

“Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community. He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits,” Sykes wrote. “Now, I wouldn’t make a blanket statement to say that voting for Trump means you’re not Black. I would say that it means you’re not smart.”

